LONDON, July 25 Taekwondo fighters Carmen Marton and Safwan Khalil are planning to cap their Olympic year by getting married after the Games - if their relationship survives sometimes intense sparring in the run-up to London.

Marton, a second time Olympian who will fight in the welterweight category, and Khalil, who will compete in the flyweight class, comprise Australia's team for the Games and have been preparing together under the coaching of Khalil's brother Ali.

"We do spar each other and it does get quite competitive, especially if I land a head kick or two on Saff, he's not too happy about that," Marton told a news conference on Wednesday.

"We do push each other but we do look after each other at the same time, we don't want any injuries and we want to stay happy, especially when we get married."

Lebanon-born Khalil, seated next to his fiancee on the podium, laughed along in agreement and suggested he sometimes had good reason to take it easy on his future bride.

"We like to push each other training but we also like to look after each other, especially if I want dinner that night," he said.

The Taekwondo competition at the London Olympics runs from Aug. 8-11. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Justin Palmer)