(Adds quotes)
By Peter Rutherford
LONDON Aug 8 Joel Gonzalez Bonilla was proud to
earn Spain's first taekwondo gold medal on Wednesday and said
his victory in the Olympic flyweight (-58kg) category was the
culmination of four years of blood, sweat and tears.
"I've been through so much hard work to reach this gold,
I've had so much support but also so much pain, but in the end
it all paid off," he told reporters after beating Lee Dae-hoon
of South Korea in the final.
"We've never managed to get gold in taekwondo until now so
I'm so glad and it's so great to be the first one.
"It's been a fantastic year for me, I won the 2011 world
championships and now the Olympics. It's the icing on the cake
after four years of hard work."
Bonilla swept through the competition and was particularly
impressive in the semi-finals where he demolished Oscar Munoz
Oviedo 13-4.
He faced his toughest opponent in the final but was quicker
and more accurate with his kicks than the shaggy-haired Korean,
jumping into a 5-2 lead in the first round.
Lee came back strongly but the Spaniard seemed to easily
anticipate his opponent's attacks and made him pay in the second
round, picking him off as he rushed in.
Midway though the round Bonilla decked Lee with a straight
kick to the Korean's face, bringing the crowd to its feet and
moving the Spaniard into a seven-point lead.
Lee threw caution to the wind in the final round and put
Bonilla under immense pressure but he never looked flustered and
continued to pick the Korean off to win 17-8.
The silver medallist, who had dropped down to 58kg from the
63kg category to compete at the Olympics, which only features
four weight classes, was disappointed to miss out on gold but
had no regrets about the final.
"He's very tactical and I had a great match with him and so
all in all I'm still happy with my silver," said Lee. "It could
have been better with the gold but silver medal is something
great."
Colombian Oviedo and Russian Alexey Denisenko won the bronze
medals through the repechage competition.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury and Tony Jimenez)