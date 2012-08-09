Cycling-Perkins swaps Australia for Russia in Tokyo 2020 bid
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
LONDON, Aug 9 Men's taekwondo featherweight 58-68kg preliminaries results.
Results Table Mohammad Bagheri Motamed (Iran) beat David Boui (Central African Republic) 7-2 Rohullah Nikpah (Afghanistan) beat Michal Loniewski (Poland) 12-5 Diogo Silva (Brazil) beat Dmitriy Kim (Uzbekistan) 3-2 GP
Mohammad Abulibdeh (Jordan) beat Isah Muhammad (Nigeria) 13-1
Martin Stamper (Britain) beat Erick Osornio Nunez (Mexico) 5-2
Damir Fejzic (Serbia) beat Peter Lopez Santos (Peru) 5-3
Hryhorii Husarov (Ukraine) beat Logan Campbell (New Zealand) 10-6 Servet Tazeguel (Turkey) beat Terrence Jennings (U.S.) 8-6
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 Mathieu Faivre anchored France to nations' team gold on Tuesday and their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.