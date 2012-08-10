LONDON Aug 10 Argentina's Sebastian Eduardo
Crismanich won the men's welterweight taekwondo gold medal by
beating Nicolas Garcia Hemme of Spain in the final at the London
Games on Friday.
Crismanich, who won the Pan American qualifiers for London,
beat Hemme 1-0 in a cagey final to win Argentina's first Olympic
taekwondo medal. The Argentine scored the deciding point with
seconds remaining then survived an onslaught to seal the gold.
Britain's Lutalo Muhammad, controversially selected in place
of world number one Aaron Cook, lost to Hemme in the
quarter-finals but made it through the repechage competition
where he beat Armenia's Arman Yeremyan to win a bronze medal.
Italy's Mauro Sarmiento took the other bronze.
(Editing by Alison Williams)