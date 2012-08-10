(Adds details, quotes, byline)
By Peter Rutherford
LONDON Aug 10 Argentina's Sebastian Eduardo
Crismanich won the men's welterweight taekwondo gold medal by
beating Nicolas Garcia Hemme of Spain in the final at the London
Games on Friday.
Crismanich, who won the Pan American qualifiers for London,
beat Hemme 1-0 in a cagey final to win Argentina's first Olympic
taekwondo medal. He scored the deciding point with seconds
remaining then survived an onslaught to seal the gold.
"I can't express with words what I feel and what is
happening to me," he said. "It's a dream. I am really happy."
Britain's Lutalo Muhammad, controversially selected in place
of world number one Aaron Cook, lost to Hemme in the
quarter-finals but made it through the repechage competition to
the bronze medal match, where he faced Armenia's Armen Yeremyan.
The Londoner's power and range of kicks earned him a 9-3 win
and gave Britain's men their first Olympic medal in taekwondo.
Cook missed out on a bronze medal in Beijing when he lost the
repechage to China's Zhu Guo.
Muhammad said he did not use the furore over his selection
to fire himself up.
"It was a tough ordeal coming in. But I don't use it as fuel
or anything like that," he told reporters. "I'm just very proud
to win a medal for Team GB. It was always going to be great to
win a medal.
"Being in London makes it sweet. But I really wanted to
deliver and bring that gold medal home. That's unfortunate, I
was unable to do that. But I'm happy to get the bronze."
Italy's Mauro Sarmiento took the other bronze.
(Editing by Alison Williams and Ken Ferris)