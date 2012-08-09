LONDON Aug 9 Jade Jones won Britain's first Olympic taekwondo gold medal after beating China's Hou Yuzhou in the final of the women's featherweight division at the London Games on Thursday.

Jones, who had lost to Hou in the final of last year's world championships, rode a wave of support from the home crowd to bully her way past the Chinese fighter, running out a 6-4 winner to earn Britain's 25th gold of the Games. (Editing by Michael Holden)