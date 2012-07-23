LATEST STORIES
> Wiggins win raises British hopes as Games near
> All eyes on Bolt's legs
> Diving-Mitcham on top of the rings already
> Swimming-Phelps primed to peak in London
> Rivals will need run of their lives to beat me - Pearson
> Archery-Indians loving life at Lord's
FOUR DAYS TO GO
> London Games open in troubled times
> Can Britain break US, China, Russia's golden triangle?
> Games cauldron lighting will be 'Wow' moment
POLITICS AT THE GAMES
> Syrian athletes arrive in London, IOC says
> North Korea looks to flex muscles in London
> Palestine judoka proud to earn London berth
> Emotional Marial delights in marathon achievement
BRITAIN AS HOST
> Gold medal for winning hearts? British royals
> A Village in name, if not reality
> Small English school will make splash at Games
THE GAMES IN HISTORY
> IOC holds surprise Munich massacre commemoration
> After 40 years, first US basketball loss still stings
> Royalty set course of epic 1908 marathon
> Fencing safety aided by death in the family
THE SCIENCE BEHIND THE SPORT
> Mind games of the victorious
> Times edge closer to perfection point
> Former U.S. Olympians have no regrets over 1968 protest
> Engineering a better athlete at the London Olympics
> Newton at the Games: Sports Science
> In London pools, fast waters run deep
> Faster swimmers paddle like a duck, kick like a dophin
THE OLYMPICS IN PICTURES AND GRAPHICS
(Created by Sonya Hepinstall)