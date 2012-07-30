By Keith Weir
| LONDON, July 30
LONDON, July 30 A lucky few Britons are getting
a chance to watch Olympic broadcasts of unprecedented quality
showcasing a technology that its creators are hailing "the
future of television."
Japan's public broadcaster NHK is using London 2012 to test
"Super Hi-Vision" TV, which offers images 16 times the
resolution of existing HDTV, in a partnership with the BBC and
the Games' own Olympic Broadcast Service.
The sceptics may think the claims are hyperbole but
broadcasters have often used the Games to pioneer developments
that seemed ambitious but soon became commonplace in households
around the globe.
The BBC is showing Olympic action in "Super Hi-Vision" to
audiences in theatres in London and two other British cities,
while screenings are also planned in the U.S. capital Washington
and the Japanese cities of Tokyo and Fukushima during the Games.
"We are in the middle of broadcasting history," said Matthew
Postgate, head of R&D at the BBC.
Its backers say the technology is as close to being at the
event as it has been able to achieve so far, allowing viewers
"immersion" in the event.
That term was particularly apt at a showing on Monday night
of swimming finals alongside highlights from the opening
ceremony at the BBC's Broadcasting House in central London.
The clarity of the images and the sound quality gave an
additional poignancy to director Danny Boyle's spectacular show
and captured the drama of American teenager Missy Franklin's
backstroke gold medal which was shown live.
LONDON, PAST AND PRESENT
Fans at the Olympic Park in east London will also be able to
experience the technology on a mammoth 145 inch screen installed
by Japan's Panasonic, a Games sponsor.
It is a far cry from 1948 when London last hosted the Games
and the BBC became the first broadcaster to beam pictures direct
to homes.
Colour television was the innovation when Tokyo staged the
Games in 1964 and pictures were relayed to the United States by
satellite for the first time that same year.
Fast forward 20 years and NHK was experimenting at the Los
Angeles Games with HDTV, now becoming more and more popular with
ordinary viewers.
NHK has sent a crew of 60 and the world's only three Super
Hi-Vision cameras to London. There they will work with 40 R&D
engineers from the BBC, said Tim Plyming, who is heading the
project for the publically-funded British broadcaster.
He readily admits that it will take several years to
commercialise a technology at present best suited to large
auditorium-style screens.
"People are getting a rare gimpse of an R&D project in
action," he said.
However, Plyming believes it will catch on more quickly than
HDTV did. This summer's pioneering work should prove a catalyst
for its development, he argues, adding that media executives who
are in London for the Games will like what they see.
"It will happen faster in Japan," he said. "In 10 years' you
could see the beginnings of a service there."
In the meantime, he said it could also be developed for big
screen broadcasts from pop festivals or to show sports events
like English Premier League soccer games to fans gathered in
cities on the other side of the globe.
Plyming speaks about the technology with an infectious
enthusiasm and is convinced it will be part of London's much
vaunted legacy.
"When the history of broadcast innovation is written, I
wanted it to be London that used it first," he said.
(Editing by Justin Palmer, For all the latest Olympic news go
to here)