LONDON, July 19 Factbox on some of the injuries that have dogged Rafa Nadal's career after the Spaniard pulled out of the London Olympics on Thursday.

* Nadal misses what would have been his first French Open in 2004 after suffering a stress fracture in his left ankle.

* A foot injury prevents him from competing in the 2005 year-ending Tennis Masters Cup in Shanghai and the 2006 Australian Open.

* He withdraws from the 2008 Tennis Masters Cup, citing tendinitis of the knee.

* Suffering from tendinitis, he pulls out of the Queen's Club grasscourt tournament in London in 2009 and was the first man not to defend his Wimbledon title since Croatia's Goran Ivanisevic skipped the grasscourt grand slam in 2002.

* He suffers an abdominal pull in the 2009 U.S. Open and loses in the semi-final to Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro.

* The same knee injury that kept him out of Wimbledon forces him to withdraw from the 2010 Australian Open during his quarter-final match with Britain's Andy Murray.

* A hamstring strain impedes his efforts in the 2011 Australian Open and he is beaten in the quarter-final by fellow Spaniard David Ferrer.

* An injury to his left knee forces him to withdraw from the Miami Masters semi-final against Murray in March.

* Nadal says he will not defend his singles title at the London Olympics after failing to recover from a knee injury. (Compiled by Toby Davis)