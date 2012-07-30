By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, July 30
LONDON, July 30 Players do not have to wear
white kit, the traditional dark green colour scheme on court has
been replaced by bright pink and purple, music blares from
speakers around the grounds and the crowds are raucous.
Welcome to new-look Wimbledon, the British institution
steeped in traditions the world's top players were very familiar
with - until the Olympics rolled into town.
"Wimbledon is so quiet. You don't hear much talking. But
here you do hear talking. It's a really big crowd. It's
exciting," said Serena Williams, returning to Centre Court less
than a month after winning her fifth Wimbledon title on it.
Since the tournament ended, the All England club grounds
have undergone a complete transformation. As well as the bright
colours, Olympic rings now adorn the courts, even hanging from
the nets.
"It's just like being in Wimbledon but not being in
Wimbledon," mused Slovakia's Daniela Hantuchova.
With spectators sporting their country flags, chatting,
cheering and clapping at every pause of play, the atmosphere on
court is very different from the usually sedate Wimbledon crowd
and more like the U.S. Open in New York.
Not everyone is finding it easy to get used to, with crying
babies being asked for "quiet please" by the umpire and
spectators shushing the raised voices of international media
commentating animatedly from the back of the stands.
"The Wimbledon crowd is (normally) very mellow and
traditional but you go out today and everyone's representing
their country, shouting and screaming with flags all over the
place," said former Wimbledon champion Maria Sharapova who made
her Olympic debut on Monday after missing the 2008 Games through
injury.
"It's a completely different atmosphere but it's really
magical."
With tickets for Wimbledon - allocated through tennis clubs,
a public ballot and a daily queue at the gate for the most
hardcore fans - heavily oversubscribed every year, many
spectators are visiting the club for the first time.
"It's a slightly different crowd to Wimbledon," said
Britain's Andy Murray who received a reception at his
first-round match against Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka.
"It's just weird - there are so many colours, there is a lot
of noise with the music and stuff when you come out that you
don't get at Wimbledon, which is slightly different. The support
was great."
While not all have warmed to the changes, with Israel's
Shahar Peer lamenting the missing sense of tradition after going
out in the first round to Russian Sharapova, most have enjoyed
the experience.
"They have the Mexican wave going basically after one set,
which is unusual. That took me an entire tournament and four
sets against Murray in the finals to get the first Mexican
wave," said world number one Roger Federer, whose victory over
Murray won him a record-equalling seventh Wimbledon title this
month.
"Things are clearly a big change from a few weeks ago. I'm
happy I've had a taste of it."
