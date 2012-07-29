LONDON, July 29 The curse of the wet British
summer struck the Olympic tennis competition on Sunday, when
rain forced the closure of the roof over Wimbledon's centre
court on day two of the tournament.
After a sunny start to the day, a heavy downpour sent
spectators dashing for cover and delayed the start of play on
the outside courts, which are uncovered.
British has endured a soggy spring and summer: both April
and June were the wettest in more than a century. The
translucent, retractable centre court roof, which weighs 1,000
tonnes, saw plenty of action at the Wimbledon championships in
late June and early July.
Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska, the Wimbledon runner-up, takes
on Germany's Julia Goerges in the opening match on Centre Court.
Then Britain's Andy Murray plays Switzerland's Stanislas
Wawrinka - a repeat of a fourth round clash at Wimbledon in 2009
which was the first match ever to be played under the roof.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Mark Trevelyan)