(Updates on weather, adds quote)

LONDON, July 29 The curse of the wet British summer struck the Olympic tennis competition on Sunday, when rain forced the closure of the roof over Wimbledon's centre court on day two of the tournament.

After a sunny start, a heavy downpour sent spectators dashing for cover and delayed the opening of play on the outside courts, which are exposed to the elements, by three hours.

On-off rain soon put a stop to everything except the Centre Court action however, with organisers ruling out the chance of all the day's scheduled play being completed.

Britain has endured a soggy spring and summer with April and June the wettest in more than a century.

The translucent, retractable Centre Court roof, which weighs 1,000 tonnes, saw plenty of action at the Wimbledon championships in late June and early July - being used on nine of the 13 days.

In the first Olympic match under the roof, Wimbledon runner-up and number two seed Agnieszka Radwanska suffered a shock 7-5 6-7 6-4 defeat by world number 24 Julia Goerges of Germany.

In front of a packed crowd and with the noise of rain pounding on the roof, Britain's third-seeded Andy Murray then secured his place in the second round with a 6-3 6-3 win over Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka.

Murray, whose fourth round clash against Wawrinka at Wimbledon in 2009 was the first match ever to be played under the roof, did not manage to completely avoid the rain however.

"There is a bit of a leak in the roof," he told reporters. "There were a few drips coming in next to my bag for pretty much the whole match, so they might need to try and sort that out." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Ken Ferris)