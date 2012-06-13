By Martyn Herman
| LONDON, June 13
timing, Roger Federer has a last chance to fill the remaining
spot in his bulging trophy cabinet on the court that witnessed
the blooming of a tennis genius.
His beloved Wimbledon hosts the Olympic tennis tournament in
a few weeks and at 30, and with a record 16 grand slam titles to
his name, Federer knows time is running short.
The recent domination of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic has
left Federer waiting for a 17th major since he won the
Australian Open in 2010.
Only a fool would discount him from this year's grasscourt
grand slam, a title he has won six times, but his best chance of
glory on the lawns of south-west London might come a few weeks
later at the Olympics.
From the moment he surprisingly lost to James Blake in the
quarter-finals of the Beijing singles four years ago, Federer
has been eyeing his shot at gold in London on Aug. 5.
Not that it has become an obsession.
With a wife Mirka, whom he met while competing at the 2000
Sydney Olympics, two daughters, millions in the bank and an
Olympic gold in doubles with friend Stan Wawrinka, Federer
appears relaxed about his chances.
His on-court celebrations with Wawrinka in China, when both
players rolled around hugging on the court, still bring a smile
to his lips.
"I do feel less pressure...because I have won the Olympic
gold in doubles already in Beijing with Stan, and that was an
amazing feeling and made me very proud to do that for
Switzerland," said Federer who cried after missing out on bronze
at the Sydney Games and was knocked out in the second round by a
then unknown Tomas Berdych in Athens 2004.
"I'm going to be super excited for the fourth time, but it
is my fourth time so I think I'll be a bit more relaxed going
into this Olympics," he said recently.
"But I don't feel like if I don't win this one, you know,
it's a missed opportunity or whatever it is. I tried as hard as
I could many times, particularly the last two, and I had a
legitimate chance at winning the Olympic gold.
"It's going to be a great tournament. I want to enjoy it,
not just crumble under pressure and just talk about that if I
don't win.
"That's not how I see it. Any medal would be a good one, but
obviously in my situation, I've got to aim for gold."
Some believe that tennis does not need the Olympics.
However, Nadal's joy at winning in Beijing proved how much
the title meant to him and should Federer crown his career this
year it could become one of the iconic images of the London
Games.
Federer clearly believes Olympic recognition is good for
tennis.
"Wimbledon actually helped the London bid get the Olympics,
I think it was big, even though Wimbledon doesn't really need to
be part of the Olympics, to be quite honest," he said.
"It's big for I think the game of tennis, looking ahead to
the future Olympics, and for the players of this generation. I
couldn't be more excited."
The format may well help Federer too.
Best of five sets against the top guns these days has become
a tall order, even for a player whose level has remained
incredibly high despite the rise of Nadal and Djokovic.
At the Olympics, a best-of-three-sets format is used until
the final. Matches could be decided by a moment of magic, which
Federer still has in abundance.
Federer has twice carried the Swiss flag at the opening
ceremony and it would be a surprise if that were not to happen
again. After all, he is Switzerland's greatest sportsman and,
each summer in London, he has become almost royalty.
