LONDON, July 20 Frenchman Gael Monfils has
become the latest player to withdraw from the Olympic tennis
competition, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on
Friday.
In a statement the governing body said the world number 15
had been injured with his place in the singles draw going to
compatriot Julien Benneteau.
Benneteau, who led Roger Federer by two sets at Wimbledon
this year, joins countryman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Gilles Simon and
Richard Gasquet in the men's singles.
Defending men's singles champion Rafa Nadal pulled out on
Thursday with knee problems while Germany's Andrea Petkovic's
ankle injury has led to her withdrawal from the women's singles.
The tennis tournament runs from July 28-Aug 5 at Wimbledon.
