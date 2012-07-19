* Player says this is one of saddest moments of his career
* Feliciano Lopez to replace Spaniard in singles
* Marc Lopez to replace him in doubles
(Adds Marc Lopez to replace Nadal in doubles)
By Mark Elkington
MADRID, July 19 Olympic champion Rafa Nadal's
withdrawal from the London Games because of injury deprived the
tournament of one of its biggest attractions and left Spain
reeling on Thursday.
The gold-medal winner in Beijing four years ago has failed
to recover from a knee problem, and so will also miss out on the
honour of carrying his nation's flag at the opening ceremony.
The Spanish tennis federation (RFET) said Feliciano Lopez
would be his replacement in the singles, while Marc Lopez would
step in to partner Marcel Granollers in the doubles.
The country's Olympic committee (COE) said a meeting on
Friday would decide on a replacement flag bearer for the July 27
parade.
"I'm not in a condition to be able to compete," Nadal, 26,
said in a statement. "It's one of the saddest moments of my
career."
Nadal won a record seventh French Open title in June but
crashed out in the second round at Wimbledon in a big upset
against lowly ranked Czech Lukas Rosol.
Earlier this month, he pulled out of a charity match against
Novak Djokovic at Real Madrid's Bernabeu stadium saying he was
suffering from tendinitis and needed to rest.
Nadal had hoped to return to Wimbledon this month to defend
his Olympic title and his withdrawal echoes his plight of 2009
when a similar knee problem meant he had to withdraw from the
grasscourt grand slam, a year after winning it for the first
time in an epic final against Roger Federer.
"I have to think of my colleagues, I cannot be selfish and I
have to think of the well-being of Spanish sport, especially
Spanish tennis, and let a colleague play who has had a better
preparation and is in a state to compete," the world number
three added.
"I pushed until the last moment in my preparations, in
training, but it wasn't to be.
SADDEST DAYS
"Today is one of the saddest days of my career as it was one
of my biggest dreams, and perhaps the most anticipated moment to
be the flag bearer at the opening ceremony for the Games in
London.
"You can imagine how difficult it has been to take this
decision."
Messages of support quickly flooded in for the Mallorcan,
one of the first coming from compatriot David Ferrer.
"It's a shame about Rafa, the most important thing is that
he recovers soon. He is the best... Keep your spirits up," the
world number five wrote on his Twitter account
COE president Alejandro Blanco said Nadal was devastated.
"It is a sad day for him but once again he has proved what a
great person he is," Blanco told Spanish radio.
"If he isn't 100 percent, if he isn't able to go for the
victory, if he isn't convinced he can be Olympic champion he
prefers to let another person try."
RFET president Jose Luis Escanuela said in a statement: "It
is the worst news we could have. Rafa has always been an example
of perseverance and tenacity... we wish him the quickest of
recoveries."
The debate as to who would replace Nadal as flagbearer has
already started in the local media.
Sailing duo Iker Martinez and Xabi Fernandez, who have won a
gold and a silver, were in the running along with basketball
silver medallist Pau Gasol.
The tennis competition at the All England Club begins on
July 28 with Serbia's Djokovic the top seed.
(Additional reporting by Emma Pinedo, editing by Clare Fallon)