Athletics-Farah says Birmingham will be his last indoor race
Feb 17 Mo Farah will end his indoor running career with a 5,000 metres at Saturday's Birmingham grand prix, the British Olympic champion said on Friday.
July 19 Reigning Olympic champion Rafa Nadal will miss the London Olympics after failing to recover from injury, the Spaniard said on Thursday.
Nadal, who won the singles gold medal in Beijing four years ago, said he had failed to recover from a knee problem.
"I am not in a condition to be able to compete," the gold medal winner in Bejing said in a statement. "It is one of the saddest moments of my career." (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ossian Shine)
Feb 17 Mo Farah will end his indoor running career with a 5,000 metres at Saturday's Birmingham grand prix, the British Olympic champion said on Friday.
HOCHFILZEN, Austria, Feb 17 Laura Dahlmeier won her fourth gold medal at the biathlon world championships when she led Germany to the 6x4-km relay title by holding off a late challenge from Ukraine and France on Friday.
BUDAPEST, Feb 17 Budapest could withdraw its bid for the 2024 Olympic Games as soon as Wednesday, pending talks with Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the head of the Hungarian Olympic Committee, Budapest Mayor Istvan Tarlos was quoted as saying on Friday.