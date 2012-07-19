July 19 Reigning Olympic champion Rafa Nadal will miss the London Olympics after failing to recover from injury, the Spaniard said on Thursday.

Nadal, who won the singles gold medal in Beijing four years ago, said he had failed to recover from a knee problem.

"I am not in a condition to be able to compete," the gold medal winner in Bejing said in a statement. "It is one of the saddest moments of my career." (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ossian Shine)