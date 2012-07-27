(Adds quote)
LONDON, July 27 Wimbledon champions Serena
Williams and Roger Federer are in action on the opening day of
the Olympic tennis tournament on Saturday, returning to the
centre court just three weeks after their triumphs.
Five-times Wimbledon winner Williams faces Serbia's Jelena
Jankovic in the second match on the 15,000 capacity court and is
followed by Federer, who lifted the trophy for the seventh time
this month, against Colombia's Alejandro Falla.
In the opening match at midday, sixth-seeded Czech Tomas
Berdych will play Belgium's Steve Darcis.
"It is one of the biggest (matches of my career)," Darcis
told reporters at a Belgian tennis team press conference at
Wimbledon on Friday.
"It's the first time I have played on Centre Court so it
will be a little bit strange at the beginning, but it's the
Olympics and a totally different atmosphere. Of course, it's a
very tough match, a very tough opponent so you never know what
can happen. I will do my best and we will see how it goes."
Federer's doubles partner Stanislas Wawrinka, and fellow
flag bearers including Serbia's Novak Djokovic, Russia's Maria
Sharapova and Wimbledon runner-up Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska
have avoided an early start after Friday's late night opening
ceremony, all beginning their first round matches on Sunday.
In the doubles, number one seeds American brothers Mike and
Bob Bryan will play Brazil's Thomaz Bellucci and Andre Sa on
Court 14.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Nigel Hunt and Ed
Osmond)