By Steve Ginsburg
| WASHINGTON, June 29
WASHINGTON, June 29 Firing an ominous verbal
volley to her Olympic rivals, Serena Williams says she is
anxious to seize the one piece of serious hardware yet to adorn
her trophy case: a gold medal in singles.
"It's getting closer and closer and I'm getting more
excited," the 13-time grand slam winner said recently of the
upcoming Olympics Games.
"I was in London yesterday and I saw a guy with a USA jacket
on. I was like, 'Oh, man, this is really happening'. It's a
great feeling, and I love that feeling.
"So I'm getting little butterflies in my stomach."
Williams has a pair of gold medals in doubles but has yet to
break through in singles, losing a three-set, quarter-final
heartbreaker to eventual champion Elena Dementieva in Beijing
four years ago.
Although shut out from a grand slam title in 2011, U.S.
Olympic coach Mary Joe Fernandez cautioned against counting out
the 30-year-old American.
"We've seen in the past Serena turn it on without expecting
it," she told Reuters in a telephone interview.
"She's come in unseeded at the Australian the one year
(2007), out of shape, and work her way through the tournament
and win it. We've seen it on numerous occasions.
"As she gets older, it means more to her. She's going to
have this huge determination to win the gold in singles."
The Olympic tournament will be staged on grass at the
All-England Club, site of the Wimbledon Championships. For
Serena, it is a welcome change from Beijing's hardcourt event.
"The surface is great for her," said Fernandez, a two-time
gold medalist in doubles. "She's won four Wimbledon titles with
her great serve and how hard she hits the ball.
"The surface definitely enables her to play that much
better."
In doubles, Serena will team with older sister Venus, her
partner for Olympic titles in 2000 and 2008, and the singles
champion at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney.
The sisters have never lost in doubles at the Olympics and
Serena said coming into the London Games as defending champions
is "kind of cool."
Serena said participating in the Olympics was "an experience
I never thought I would have" growing up.
"As a tennis player you get to play grand slams, which you
get to play every other week it seems," she said. "You don't
think about the Olympics. It's just an added bonus.
"I played two Olympics, which is pretty awesome, and have
two gold medals, which is even better."
(Editing by Julian Linden)