By Kylie MacLellan
| LONDON, July 31
LONDON, July 31 Taking to court with his 94th
men's doubles partner, India's Leander Paes has seen more
pairings than most, but the 39-year-old is focused on another
record as the first tennis player to compete at six consecutive
games.
The doubles specialist, who was at the centre of an angry
row within Indian tennis over who would partner whom in the
Olympic tennis event at Wimbledon, won a singles bronze in
Atlanta 1996 but is still seeking his first doubles medal.
"It's really awesome to come back for my sixth Olympics,"
said Paes, who is hoping his success at Wimbledon, where he has
won four doubles titles in the men's and mixed, will help.
"I know this place like the back of my hand so I know how
each court plays. It's important to get comfortable on it and
set a strategy; this is a knockout tournament - if you don't win
then you are out."
Paes's former doubles partner Mahesh Bhupathi, with whom he
won three grand slams before an acrimonious split, threatened to
boycott the Olympics if he was forced to play with Paes instead
of his regular tour partner Rohan Bopanna.
But the All India Tennis Association (AITA), which had
originally intended to send only one men's doubles team,
eventually bowed to pressure, pairing Bhupathi and Bopanna
together while teaming Paes up with Vishnu Vardhan, a
25-year-old ranked 240 in doubles.
Paes will also play in the mixed doubles with Sania Mirza.
AGEING GRACEFULLY
Paes and Vardhan, who has never played in a grand slam or
competed in the Olympics, beat Dutch duo Robin Haase and
Jean-Julien Rojer 7-6 4-6 6-2 in their opening match on Monday
to set up a second round clash with French number two seeds
Michael Llodra and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga later on Tuesday.
"Any player who ages gracefully needs a great partner. And
for me it's the first match I am really playing with Vishnu ever
and I am really impressed with how comfortable we feel together
on the court," former world doubles number one Paes, who is now
ranked fifth, told reporters.
"It's amazing how someone who can work hard, keep things
simple and put himself on the line every day can produce some
great stuff," he said. "I have got to commend my coach who has
worked with Vishnu very hard over the last three weeks."
Tennis was reintroduced as a full Olympic sport in Seoul
1988, having been taken off the programme after the Paris games
in 1924. Paes made his Olympic debut four years later in
Barcelona.
But Paes, whose father Vece was part of India's bronze
medal-winning 1972 Olympic hockey team, is still a long way off
beating the all time games appearance record, with London 2012
marking a 10th Olympics for Canadian show jumper Ian Millar.
"At this point in time I'm here to celebrate my family,"
said Paes.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)