By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON Aug 4 America's Bob and Mike Bryan
surpassed their Beijing doubles bronze medal by taking home the
Olympic gold in London on Saturday, hailing it the greatest win
of their long and successful partnership.
They took the title at Wimbledon with a 6-4 7-6 win in the
final over France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Michael Llodra.
For the Bryan twins, who have won 11 grand slam titles
together, the gold topped all those previous wins.
"(We) got the bronze in Beijing which we were proud about
but our whole goal for this year was to upgrade that medal to
something a bit more shiny and we did it," Bob told reporters.
"There's no bigger match we'd rather win than that one ...
we're 34-years-old and we've played tennis since two-years-old.
That's a lot of balls going across the net and this is it. This
is the top of the mountain."
Having won the first set, the top-seeded American duo were
forced into a tie break in the second after both pairs held
their serve. But they were soon handed the victory when Llodra
ploughed the ball into the net to end a nail-biting rally.
"It's a blur. All I remember I was in the corner, throwing
up a lob, trying to hang in there somehow," said Bob.
It was the second U.S. tennis gold of the day after Serena
Williams stormed to victory in the women's singles final.
France also collected two medals, with unseeded Julien
Benneteau and Richard Gasquet earlier claiming the men's doubles
bronze with a 7-6 6-2 win over Spain's David Ferrer and
Feliciano Lopez to add to the silver.
"I have no words to describe how I'm feeling," said Llodra.
"The Olympic Games is big, it's every four years and for us
to be on the podium next to our friends it's fabulous."
For the Bryans, there was no wiping the smiles off their
faces.
"To play on Centre Court at Wimbledon and win the gold medal
is a dream come true," said Mike, who celebrated the win by
jumping into his brother's arms. "We could stop tomorrow and we
got a big smile on our face for the rest of our lives."
