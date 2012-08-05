LONDON Aug 5 Andy Murray's transformation from
moody teenager to national golden boy is complete, according to
his mother Judy.
Not always a natural fit with British tennis crowds still
wistful about the days of nearly-man Tim Henman, the 25-year-old
won the nation's hearts last month when he cried on court after
losing to Roger Federer in his first Wimbledon final.
On Sunday he returned to the same court with the whole
country willing him to an Olympic gold medal.
He did not let them down, winning in three straight sets in
what he called the "best match of his life".
British Fed Cup captain Judy, who watches all of her son's
matches, said something changed after his gallant defeat last
month by Federer when he had been carrying hopes of a first home
Wimbledon men's champions since 1936.
"The British public, I think their reaction to his defeat,
it surrounded him with so much love and admiration," she told
Reuters as her son waved to hundreds of cheering supporters from
an overhead walkway at the All England Club.
"I think they respected him that day not just for how he
played but also how emotional he was at the end and they
realised all the years and years of work that had gone in to
creating that performance.
"He felt so much love after that final even though he lost
it he came into the Olympics very composed and focused and
played fantastic tennis all week."
When Murray replaced Henman as the British number one, many
did not like his dour off-court demeanour and even criticised
him for his fluffy whiskers and messy hair; and being Scottish.
"There is no question the crowd have embraced him now," Judy
said. "And it has helped his tennis and his confidence.
"This has been a major breakthrough for Andy. He has played
four grand slam finals but this will rank up there in terms of
importance.
"To come through like he did, to beat Roger Federer in three
sets, arguably the best player of all time, that will give him
so much more confidence and he can go onwards and upwards from
here I hope."
