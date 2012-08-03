LONDON Aug 3 Roger Federer is one victory away
from filling the last space in his creaking trophy cabinet after
beating Argentine Juan Martin del Potro in a four hour 25 minute
epic to reach the Olympic men's singles final at Wimbledon
Friday.
The 30-year-old Swiss, who added a 17th grand slam title to
his collection last month on the same Centre Court, survived a
record-breaking scrap to win 3-6 7-6 19-17 in the longest men's
three-set match played in the professional era.
Federer, who won doubles gold in Beijing but had never
previously reached an Olympics singles final, will face either
world number two Novak Djokovic from Serbia or Britain's Andy
Murray, who he beat in the Wimbledon final, on Sunday.
They play their semi-final later.
