LONDON Aug 5 Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro overcame his marathon semi-final defeat to win bronze in the Olympic tennis men's singles on Sunday with a 7-5 6-4 victory over Serbia's Novak Djokovic.

Del Potro, whose semi-final loss to top seed Roger Federer on Friday was the longest men's three-set match played in the professional era, broke late in a rain-interrupted first set to take the lead against Beijing bronze medallist Djokovic.

The number two seed fell behind early in the second set, with the tall Argentinian serving to wrap up the win in 1 hour and 48 minutes. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan)