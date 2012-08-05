Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON Aug 5 Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro overcame his marathon semi-final defeat to win bronze in the Olympic tennis men's singles on Sunday with a 7-5 6-4 victory over Serbia's Novak Djokovic.
Del Potro, whose semi-final loss to top seed Roger Federer on Friday was the longest men's three-set match played in the professional era, broke late in a rain-interrupted first set to take the lead against Beijing bronze medallist Djokovic.
The number two seed fell behind early in the second set, with the tall Argentinian serving to wrap up the win in 1 hour and 48 minutes. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan)
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.