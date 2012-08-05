Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON Aug 5 Serena and Venus Williams retained the Olympic tennis women's doubles gold with a 6-4 6-4 win over Czech duo Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka on Sunday.
The American sisters, who also won doubles gold in Beijing and Sydney, took an hour and a half to wrap up their defeat of the number four seeds under the Centre Court roof.
The Czech pair saved two match points before Venus secured the victory with a backhand volley, hugging her sister in celebration as chants of "USA! USA!" rang out from the crowd.
It is the second gold in London for Serena, who won the women's singles on Saturday.
Later their U.S. team mates and top seeds Liezel Huber and Lisa Raymond will take on Russia's Maria Kirilenko and Nadia Petrova for the bronze medal. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Mark Meadows)
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.