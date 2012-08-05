Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON Aug 5 Britain's hopes of two gold medals on the final day of the Olympic tennis tournament were ended by Belarusian mixed doubles duo Victoria Azarenka and Max Mirnyi on Sunday.
Andy Murray had already claimed the men's singles gold by beating Roger Federer but fell just short of a magnificent double as he and partner Laura Robson lost 3-6 6-3 10-8.
Roared on by a patriotic crowd still buzzing from Murray's exploits, the British pair bounded into an early lead, taking the first set comfortably.
The Belarusian top seeds hit back to take the second, however, to set up a tense championship tiebreak.
Mirnyi and Azarenka, who won bronze in the women's singles, moved 9-6 ahead and although the British pair saved two match points Azarenka's volley claimed Belarus's first gold medal in Olympics tennis.
Mixed doubles was making its return to the Olympics as a medal event for the first time since 1924. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.