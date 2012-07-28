By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, July 28
LONDON, July 28 Wimbledon champion Serena
Williams breezed through her first round match against Serbia's
Jelena Jankovic on the opening day of the Olympic tennis on
Saturday with U.S. first lady Michelle Obama cheering her on.
Obama watched from the players box along with Williams'
sister Venus as the fourth seed took just 61 minutes to see off
former world number one Jankovic 6-3 6-1.
Williams took to the court in a red, white and navy blue
dress with a red headband, while Jankovic wore red. Williams had
said earlier it would feel strange not to wear traditional
Wimbledon white.
With the first set comfortably under her belt, five-time
Wimbledon winner Williams took an early break in the second set
when Jankovic hit the ball into the Olympic-ring adorned net.
The American quickly broke again to storm to a 3-0 lead,
then denying her opponent a single point in the fourth game.
Jankovic managed to hold her serve one more time, but appeared
increasingly frustrated with herself, wrongly challenging two
line judge's calls in a row.
Serving to stay in the match at 15-40, the 27-year-old was
given a momentary reprieve when her opponent powered a backhand
into the net.
The American, who has two doubles gold medals with Venus but
is still seeking a single gold, let out a squeal of annoyance
but she didn't have to wait long to secure her victory as
Jankovic hit the next shot wide to gift her the match.
