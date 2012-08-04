(Adds details, quotes)
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON Aug 4 Serena Williams demolished
Russia's Maria Sharapova 6-0 6-1 to grab Olympic tennis singles
gold on Saturday, becoming the first player in the sport to win
all four grand slams and an Olympic title in both singles and
doubles.
Having completed the career "golden slam", the unstoppable
American, who dropped just 17 games in her six Olympics singles
matches, is now making plans away from tennis.
"I've won everything. Now I can go to Disneyworld," said the
30-year old, laughing.
"I did something nobody's done. So I'm really excited about
it. I haven't even had time to think about it."
Williams, who won her fifth Wimbledon singles title on the
same court less than a month ago, took just over an hour to wrap
up her win over number three seed Sharapova, securing the
victory with a powerful ace.
It was the most one-sided women's singles final in Olympic
tennis history, beating the previous record for the fewest games
set by France's Suzanne Lenglen when she defeated Britain's
Dorothy Holman 6-3 6-0 in Antwerp in 1920.
"I never played better," Williams said. "I don't feel
anything invincible. I don't feel anything. I just feel good
about my game and I practised so hard and it was time."
Sharapova, making her Olympic debut, was happy just to go
home with a medal.
"She was just too quick and too powerful today," said the
Russian, who had also been bidding to complete the rare singles
golden slam, a feat only achieved by Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi
and Rafa Nadal.
"To leave with a silver is an amazing accomplishment.
Obviously, it's always disappointing to lose in the finals, but
it's great to get a medal, that's for sure," she said.
Earlier her team mate Maria Kirilenko lost out on the bronze
to world number one Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, who defeated
the Russian 6-3 6-4 to win the country's first ever tennis
medal.
Serena and sister Venus are hoping to break another record
by becoming the first tennis players to win four Olympic gold
medals. They take on Russia's Kirilenko and Nadia Petrova in the
women's doubles semi-finals later.
"I just love more," said Serena. "I'm greedy and that's what
keeps me motivated."
(Editing by Matt Falloon)