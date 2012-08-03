LONDON Aug 3 American Serena Williams continued
her romp towards a first Olympic women's singles gold medal with
a 6-1 6-2 thrashing of world number one Victoria Azarenka on
Friday after Maria Sharapova won an all-Russian clash against
Maria Kirilenko.
Williams, trying to complete her full set of major honours,
needed just 63 minutes to destroy the outclassed Belarussian -
making up for a long wait to get on Centre Court after Roger
Federer's epic semi-final win against Juan Martin del Potro.
Russia's opening ceremony flag bearer Sharapova won 6-3 6-3
to reach the Olympic final on her first Games appearance.
Azarenka and Kirilenko will now play off for a bronze medal.
Williams has been unstoppable on grass this summer.
First she claimed a fifth Wimbledon title to secure a 14th
grand slam title. Now she is on the verge of an Olympics singles
gold to go with the two she won in doubles with sister Venus.
The 30-year-old Williams, seeded four, has conceded only 16
games in five matches to reach the final.
Standing in her way in Saturday's final will be Sharapova,
who is hoping to emulate fellow Russian Elena Dementieva's feat
in Beijing four years ago.
"Well it's incredible, not only to be part of this event and
be an Olympian, but to put yourself in with an opportunity to go
for gold. It's a really nice feeling," Sharapova told reporters.
"I've been really fortunate to win all the grand slams and
obviously this is my first Olympics so I'm just thrilled to be
in the finals."
Sharapova was made to fight by Kirilenko in the second set
but claimed victory with a volleyed winner on her second match
point before blowing kisses to the fans watching on Court One.
