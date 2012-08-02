LONDON Aug 2 The Olympics have banned
Pimms from Wimbledon, prompting British number one Andy Murray's
mother Judy to joke: "No point going then."
But the genteel matrons of middle England who go to
the grand slam tournament every summer need not panic - you can
still purchase a traditional punnet of Wimbledon strawberries
and cream and enjoy them huddled in the rain.
"Pimms is not a sponsor (at the London 2012 Games) but we do
have a cocktail called Number One. It is very refreshing," venue
media manager John Dolan assured Wimbledon diehards.
Wimbledon at the Olympics offers a very different fan base
from the middle-class battalions who pour into the tournament
each year from the home counties around London.
Young Londoner Elizabeth Attah said on her debut admiring
its hallowed courts, "I have watched Wimbledon on television all
my life. I love it here. It's all going swimmingly."
But 79-year-old Wimbledon veteran Cecilia Goodall was not so
sure about all the Olympic razzmatazz.
"It is totally different," she said. "I am an old lady and
easily shocked. There are far too many rules about bags and
taking water in."
The crowd at the Olympic tournament is dotted with women
cradling babes in arms. When a baby got particularly vociferous
in one match, the umpire politely asked her: "Can you quieten
the wee one?"
Wimbledon's "predominantly white" dress code has been
abandoned by the technicolour Olympians.
On Number One Court, Serena Williams looked all fourth of
July in patriotic red, white and blue stars and stripes.
On Centre Court, world number one Roger Federer celebrated
Swiss National Day in red shirt, red bandana and white shorts.
SPECIAL ATMOSPHERE
Up on Henman Hill - named after the former British number
one Tim Henman - Swiss tourists Manuel Frey and Michael Spati
were revelling in watching Federer on the giant screen. Their
barbecue table was proudly bedecked in Swiss flags.
In London for a week at the Olympics, Spati, 24, said: "It
is a special atmosphere. We are loving it."
When the crowd get behind local favourites like Murray and
Laura Robson, they are much louder than the fans who cheered
Murray in his Wimbledon final against Federer last month.
"Seeing this nationalistic fervour is unbelievable," said
venue manager Dolan. It was more like the roar that greets the
players in Davis Cup matches.
You can forget the rules printed in the Wimbledon tournament
programme every summer - spectators are told not to make any
noise in rallies, not to clap a double fault nor net cord.
The Olympics is much more raucous and spontaneous.
This is certainly not the atmosphere of an English
country garden party. It is all a far cry from the
elegant images of the All England Croquet and Lawn Tennis Club
when crinolined Victorian ladies swung their croquet mallets and
the gentlemen brandished wooden rackets.
Seven-times Wimbledon champion Federer sought to allay the
fears of the summertime regulars.
"I think it's a nice combination," he said. "We know that
Wimbledon will be Wimbledon again next year. But right now it's
the Olympic Games."
