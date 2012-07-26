LONDON, July 26 Wimbledon's conservative traditions have been banished for the London Olympics with pink branding and bright red dresses set to adorn the esteemed grasscourt tennis venue.

Any clothing colour other than white is normally frowned upon at the annual grand slam tournament but different rules apply in the Olympic tennis event, which has taken over the hallowed turf.

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki, who loves to dress up on and off court, is thrilled that the shackles of Wimbledon's all-white regulations have been cast aside.

"Yes of course," the 22-year-old said when asked by reporters if she would be adding her own dash of colour.

"It will be red with a bit of white, which represents the Danish flag."

The colours of Denmark will also glow from her nails after she painted them herself.

"I think I did a marvellous job," she said as she flashed them eagerly.

The pink signage of the London 2012 Games has also transformed Wimbledon's usual green and purple hue and the reaction from traditionalists and players has been mixed.

"It looks a bit strange with the grass but pink is a nice colour," added Wozniacki.

Spain's Fernando Verdasco was far less excited when he moaned to reporters about his Olympic experience so far.

"It's a little bit weird, it looks a bit more for girls than guys," he said of the pink branding before lamenting Spain's decision to make him stay at the Olympic Village in east London, over an hour away from Wimbledon.

"It's a long day and a long drive, I don't think it's the best option for tennis players," Verdasco added.

Another man underwhelmed by the London Games, which begin officially on Friday, is Wozniacki's golfer boyfriend Rory McIlroy, who was taken round the Olympic Park by his girlfriend ahead of golf's inclusion in the 2016 event.

"So far he hasn't been that excited. We'll have to see," Wozniacki giggled. (Editing by Toby Davis)