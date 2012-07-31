(Adds quotes, more results)
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, July 31 Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga dug
deep to outlast Canadian Milos Raonic 25-23 in the final set of
an epic Olympic tussle on Tuesday that echoed the famous
Wimbledon 2010 marathon between John Isner and Nicolas Mahut.
In the longest three-set match in Olympic tennis history,
fifth seed Tsonga prevailed 6-3 3-6 25-23 in three hours and 57
minutes to reach the last 16. The third set alone lasted three
hours.
American Isner and Frenchman Mahut memorably fought each
other to a standstill on Wimbledon's grasscourts before Isner
won 6-4 3-6 6-7 7-6 70-68 in an astonishing 11 hour five minutes
battle.
Tsonga still found the energy to skip around the court
kissing his shirt in celebration.
"For me it's good because this is the only way to write my
name in the history for the moment," a smiling Tsonga told
reporters.
"With Rafa (Nadal), Roger (Federer) and Novak (Djokovic),
even Andy (Murray), it's tough to go through big tournaments. So
I'm really happy. I hope I will have some more."
Second seed Djokovic, Wimbledon runner-up Murray, three-time
Olympic gold medallist Venus Williams and women's top seed
Victoria Azarenka were among others advancing to the third round
on a busy day at Wimbledon, attended by Prince Albert of Monaco.
Serbian Djokovic, continuing his quest to better his Beijing
bronze medal, breezed to a 6-2 6-1 win in less than an hour over
American Andy Roddick, whose stars and stripes trainers failed
to inspire him.
"Today everything was working perfectly well and I was
neutralising his serve by getting a lot of returns back in the
court and serving a lot of aces," said Djokovic, who next faces
Australian Lleyton Hewitt.
"You're not playing for yourself like you are most of the
time throughout the year. This is one of the unique events,
unique opportunities to play for your country and the nation is
cheering for you."
Briton Murray, who has played both his singles matches under
the Centre Court roof due to rain, made light work of Finland's
Jarkko Nieminen to book his place in the last 16, winning 6-2
6-4.
To the delight of the home crowd Murray, whose last match
against Nieminen at Wimbledon in 2010 was played in front of the
Queen, broke his opponent in the first game and again in the
fifth to quickly take a 4-1 lead before wrapping up the set.
Nieminen fought back energetically, saving a match point
before going head first over the barriers when chasing a
backhand in the next game. Murray, leading 5-4, secured victory
with an ace.
Third seed Murray will play Marcos Baghdatis, against whom
he dropped a set in their third round meeting at Wimbledon, for
a place in the quarter-finals after the Cypriot knocked out
France's Richard Gasquet 6-4 6-4.
"He will have the upper hand against me, but you know I will
just go out there and give it a try, you never know," world
number 44 Baghdatis, who kissed the grass court in celebration
after his second round win, said of his upcoming clash against
Murray.
"I am in the 16's of an Olympic event and that's an
incredible thing for me and I hope I will keep going."
HEWITT SURPRISE
Injury-prone Hewitt clinched a surprise win over 13th seed
Croatian Marin Cilic 6-4 7-5.
"I'm getting wins against quality players again and I had
some doubts because when you've been through as many surgeries
as I have and tough times, it makes it all the more sweet," said
the former Wimbledon champion.
"Obviously it's going to be tough, he's one of the
favourites to get a medal here," he said of his next opponent.
"But I'm going to go out and play my game. I've got nothing
to lose."
Belarusian Azarenka stormed to a 6-1 6-2 victory over
Spain's Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez, while third seed Maria
Sharapova was taken to a first set tiebreak by world number 96
Brit Laura Robson before securing a 7-6 6-3 win.
American Williams also marched through her second round
match against Canada's Aleksandra Wozniak with a 6-1 6-3 win
before stopping at the side of the court to swap Olympic
Committee pins with two journalists from the Bahamas.
"You've got to take advantage while you can," she said,
laughing.
Later she returned to court with Beijing doubles medal
partner sister Serena, defeating Germany's Angelique Kerber and
Sabine Lisicki 6-2 7-5 to book a place in the quarter-finals.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Justin Palmer)