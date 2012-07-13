By Mark Hosenball
LONDON July 13 Last December, a purported
Islamic fighter called Amir Ghrozni posted a cryptic message on
a password-protected website connected to al Qaeda.
"London, perhaps the punishment is near," the message said.
"Await the glad tidings, as we will never calm down."
Similar threats to the 2012 Olympic Games, which begin in
London on July 27, have surfaced since.
A February message on a different website urged readers to
"be the initiator O Soldiers of Usama, as London has been
beautified with its nicest decorations and the best of dresses."
In April, someone calling themselves "Kafir bel-Taghoot"
reposted a 2003 religious tract by a militant Saudi Imam
offering Islamic arguments legitimizing the use of weapons of
mass destruction.
"Due to the nearing of the London Olympics...I gift you the
holistic book that displeases the advocates of surrender and
defeater of the advocates of reconciliation and tolerance," the
message said.
Official and private experts say such messages are
representative of "chatter" that U.S. and European intelligence
agencies are picking up about the London Games.
But they point out that the threats are utterly non-specific
- no dates, targets or methods of attack are mentioned.
The absence of intelligence pointing to specific plots or
attacks during the two-week Olympic period was confirmed by
officials from multiple intelligence and security agencies in
Europe and the United States.
It means "lone wolf" attacks which give them little advance
intelligence are their main concern.
In a June speech, Jonathan Evans, head of Britain's
principal counter-terrorism agency, the Security Service, also
known as MI5, reported that the British government's official
assessment of the threat to the games was "Substantial" -
meaning that "an attack is a strong possibility."
But he also acknowledged that this assessment is "one notch
lower than has been the case for much of the last ten years",
when British authorities rated the threat to London as "Severe".
A U.S. national security official said earlier this week
there was "irony" in the fact that British authorities are
making and publicising massive security measures which are
considerably more elaborate and extensive than known threats.
A report published last week by a parliamentary committee
which supervises Britain's intelligence services said it was
told by MI5 that there were three principal sources of potential
threats to the London games: an attack by al-Qaeda and its
affiliates on the Games or participants, such as Americans or
Israeli athletes; an attack or disruptive hoax by renegade Irish
Republicans or "clashes between rival groups or ethnicities that
would be present in London during the Games."
"LONE WOLF" THREATS
Not included on this list was a category of threat which
British and U.S. officials say is what they worry about most
with respect to the Olympics: the possibility of an attack by a
"lone wolf" individual or small cell of militants who
radicalised themselves, often via the internet, and are unknown
to intelligence agencies or police.
U.S. and European officials said the Olympic threats posted
on al Qaeda websites amount to little more than exhortations to
self-radicalised militants to target the Olympics with whatever
means they have at their disposal.
This is consistent with agencies' assessment that the most
worrying attack threats facing the Olympics are posed by people
who are either completely unknown to intelligence agencies or
are, like British militants who attacked London's transport
system on July 7, 2005, known to authorities but not regarded as
high-priority dangers.
At least in part to militate against such threats, and to
deter potential "lone wolves", British authorities have recently
conducted a series of roundups and arrests of suspected Islamic
militants.
UK and U.S. sources familiar with the investigations say
none of them related to threats focused specifically on the
Olympics. In one case, two individuals picked up near the site
of an Olympic boating venue were subsequently released without
charge.
In another case, a group of suspected militants recently
rounded up north of London are believed to have been plotting a
violent confrontation with an anti-Islamic right-wing group.
In a third case, a militant subject to a British
counter-terrorism order was picked up after he took train
journeys, in violation of government instructions, near the main
Olympic venues. Officials now acknowledge that the man may have
been travelling to visit his lawyer.
Other investigations also have resulted in raids or arrests
near Olympic sites. But a British official said East London
neighborhoods surrounding the main Olympic sites are a frequent
venue for investigations directed against Islamic militants, and
the timing of recent police operations in the area is largely
coincidental with the Olympics.
INFLUENCE OF AWLAKI
British authorities remain concerned about the possible
influence on home grown radicals of Anwar Awlaki, and
American-born militant who was arguably the most influential
English-language internet apostle of violent Jihad until he was
killed in a CIA drone-strike last September at a hideout in
Yemen.
In the last two years, UK authorities have brought charges
against at least three individuals who allegedly became involved
in plotting or carrying out violence after following Awlaki on
the internet or reading Inspire, an English-language glossy
magazine posted on the internet by Al Qaeda in the Arabian
Peninsula (AQAP) the al Qaeda affiliate with which Awlaki was
associated.
Inspire Magazine also figured in one of the most recent UK
counter-terrorism roundups.
British national security officials and their American and
European counter-parts have largely discounted the threat from
the central al-Qaeda organisation founded by Osama bin Laden and
led today by his long-time Egyptian deputy, Ayman al Zawahiri.
Al Qaeda's core group, officials assess, has been too badly
damaged by U.S. drone strikes and other counter-terrorism
measures to be capable of launching an elaborate multi-faceted
attack on London similar to the September 11, 2001 attacks on
New York and Washington D.C.
Lower level attacks, which could range from militants armed
by Yemen-based extremists with exotic weapons like underwear
bombs to "Mumbai-style" shootings by men armed with guns, are
what worry Olympics security personnel more deeply.
