Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters)- Timetable for Sunday's finals at the London Olympics (all times GMT):
ATHLETICS
1000 Women's marathon
1835 Women's triple jump
1920 Men's hammer throw
2010 Women's 400 metres
2025 Men's 3,000 metres steeplechase
2050 Men's 100 metres
BADMINTON
1200 Men's singles
1315 Men's doubles
TRACK CYCLING
1715 Men's omnium 1km time trial
DIVING
1800 Women's three-metre springboard
FENCING
1815 Men's team foil
GRECO-ROMAN WRESTLING
1800 Men's 55kg
1850 Men's 74kg
GYMNASTICS
1300 Men's floor exercise
1350 Women's vault
1440 Men's pommel horse
SAILING
1200 Men's Star
1300 Men's Finn
SHOOTING
1130 Men's 50-metre pistol
TENNIS
1100 Women's doubles
1300 Men's singles
1500 Mixed doubles
WEIGHTLIFTING
1430 Women's +75kg Group A (Editing by Tony Jimenez)
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.