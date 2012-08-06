Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Aug 6 Timetable for Monday's finals at the London Olympics (all times GMT):
ATHLETICS
1800 Women's pole vault
1815 Women's shot put
1945 Men's 400 metres hurdles
2005 Women's 3,000 steeplechase
2030 Men's 400
CYCLING - TRACK
1640 Men's sprint
EQUESTRIAN
1300 Team jumping
GYMNASTICS
1300 Men's rings
1350 Women's uneven bars
1440 Men's vault
SAILING
1200 Women's laser radial
1300 Men's laser
SHOOTING
1245 Men's 50-metre rifle
1500 Men's trap
WEIGHTLIFTING
1800 Men's 105kg
WRESTLING (GRECO-ROMAN)
1745 Men's 60kg
1820 Men's 84kg
1855 Men's 120kg (Editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.