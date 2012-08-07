LONDON, Aug 7 Timetable for Tuesday's finals at
the 2012 Olympics (all times GMT):
1030 Triathlon Men's event
1230 Wrestling Men's 66kg Greco-Roman
1230 Wrestling Men's 96kg Greco-Roman
1300 Gymnastics Men's parallel bars
1347 Gymnastics Women's beam
1400 Synchronised Swimming Women's duets
1430 Table Tennis Women's team
1437 Gymnastics Men's horizontal bar
1523 Gymnastics Women's floor exercises
1626 Cycling-Track Women's sprint
1650 Cycling-Track Men's keirin
1725 Wrestling Men's 66kg Greco-Roman
1725 Wrestling Men's 96kg Greco-Roman
1800 Diving Men's three-metre springboard
1800 Athletics Men's high jump
1845 Athletics Men's discus
2000 Athletics Women's 100 metres hurdles
2015 Athletics Men's 1,500
