Cycling-Perkins swaps Australia for Russia in Tokyo 2020 bid
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
LONDON, Aug 9 Timetable for Thursday's finals at the 2012 Olympics (all times GMT): 0838 Canoe sprint Men's canoe double (C2) 1,000 metres 0848 Canoe sprint Men's kayak four (K4) 1,000 0915 Canoe sprint Women's kayak single (K1) 500 0942 Canoe sprint Women's kayak double (K2) 500 1100 Swimming Women's 10km marathon 1225 Wrestling Women's 55kg freestyle 1225 Wrestling Women's 72kg freestyle 1530 Boxing Women's flyweight 1545 Boxing Women's lightweight 1600 Boxing Women's middleweight 1715 Wrestling Women's 55kg freestyle 1715 Wrestling Women's 72kg freestyle 1800 Diving Women's 10-metre platform 1820 Athletics Men's triple jump 1845 Soccer Women's event 1900 Water polo Women's event 1900 Athletics Men's 800 metres 1955 Athletics Men's 200 metres 2000 Athletics Women's javelin 2000 Beach Volleyball Men's event 2115 Taekwondo Women's -57kg 2130 Taekwondo Men's -68kg (Editing by Tony Jimenez)
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 Mathieu Faivre anchored France to nations' team gold on Tuesday and their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.