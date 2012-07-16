LONDON, July 16 The Olympic torch will share the
same security as the Crown Jewels at the Tower of London on its
first night in the capital on Friday before embarking on a
week-long journey that will take in religious, political and
royal landmarks.
A Royal Marine Commando will abseil from a Royal Navy
helicopter into the grounds of the castle where the crown used
for royal coronations is kept.
Significant numbers of people are expected to turn out to
see the flame during its tour around London, the final stage in
a nationwide journey that has attracted crowds of about nine
million.
It will travel to the steps of Christopher Wren's
300-year-old domed St Paul's Cathedral, and the stage of
Shakespeare's Globe theatre.
It will also appear in Downing Street, the official
residence of the prime minister, and Buckingham Palace, the
central London home of Queen Elizabeth.
On its final day, the relay will start at Hampton Court
Palace, made famous by Henry VIII, and its winding hedge maze,
before being carried down the River Thames on the royal barge
Gloriana, used in Queen Elizabeth's celebrations last month to
mark her 60 years' reign.
It will arrive at Tower Bridge at about midday and then
reappear later in the evening at the Olympic Park where it will
light the cauldron during the opening ceremony.
"Now the flame is on the home straight. Its arrival in
London and journey through the capital marks the final countdown
to what will be a great Games," said Olympics minister Hugh
Robertson.
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby; Editing by John Mehaffey)