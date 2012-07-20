By Lorraine Turner
DUBLIN, July 20 As Olympic athletes arrive, the
Irish tourist board is hoping to lure weary Londoners away from
a fortnight of potential transport gridlock at the Games.
Its new video advert, featuring Irish TV and film actor
Chris O'Dowd, shows one Londoner reaching his city workplace in
the same time that it takes another to travel to idyllic rural
Ireland.
Ireland's proximity to Britain has made it a possible
beneficiary of the London Olympics as it tries to boost tourism
numbers which have stagnated so far this year.
However, a crippling economic downturn and its ailing sports
facilities meant Ireland missed a trick in attracting
high-profile training camps before the July 27-Aug. 12 Games.
The debt-laden country has been forced to think creatively
over how it can piggyback on the Olympics within the confines of
its budget.
Alongside its half-a million euro advertising campaign
targeting jaded Londoners, Tourism Ireland is focused on
attracting anyone in Britain who wants to get away from Olympic
fever.
"If they want to escape somewhere...we'll gladly take them
over here, that's the angle," said Mark Henry, director of
marketing at Tourism Ireland.
The Olympics campaign is part of a wider drive by Ireland to
revive interest from a UK tourism market which has waned in
recent years as recession-hit Britons opt to stay at home.
"The British travelling public continues to shrink so its
difficult to grow the business environment. The general
economics is depressing peoples' intent to travel and the
willingness to spend money and that is our barrier to growing
the business this year," said Henry.
MISO SOUP
Most of the economic benefit overflowing from the London
Olympics to Irish shores has come from companies who were
involved in the construction of the Games sites, such as
building firm John Sisk and Son.
The gain is estimated at 300 million euros ($367.83
million).
This is small change in comparison to Britain's targeted 13
billion pounds in Olympic economic benefit over four years at a
roughly 9 billion pound cost. But economists say this will be
hard to achieve.
A government-backed report in 2008 estimated that Ireland
could benefit to the tune of 58 million euros in additional
tourism spend from the London Olympics.
Authorities said it was too early to assess whether they
were on track to achieve this figure.
One of the more practical measures introduced last year was
a temporary visa waiver for the Olympics, recently extended to
four years, which is helping to lift Ireland's long-term appeal.
This allows people from countries such as India, China and
Russia, who have obtained a UK visa, to travel to Ireland
without getting another visa.
"We doubled our number of Chinese tourists, it still
constitutes a very small percentage of the people compared to
Britons or Americans...it's about growing the business beyond
2012," said Henry.
Some hoteliers have started tweaking their menus in
anticipation of a surge in Asian tourists, with the addition of
miso soup to some breakfast buffets. Nine Chinese tour operators
have incorporated Belfast and Dublin into their UK tour
itineraries so far on the back of the visa waiver, Henry said.
However, few Olympics-related bookings have been reported by
hotels, said the head of the Irish Hoteliers Association.
"It seems to be that people visiting the Olympics are on a
sports agenda, and there doesn't seem to be much of a bounce
back into Ireland," added Michael Vaughan.
($1 = 0.8156 euros)
