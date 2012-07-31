LONDON, July 31 Olympic spectators travelling to the Games in London faced delays on Tuesday after a faulty train forced the closure of one of the busiest underground links to the Olympic Park.

There have been concerns over whether London's public transport system, the busiest in Europe, would be able to handle the rush of spectators attending the Games.

The system appeared to cope well with the crowds on Monday.

Operator Transport for London said the Central Line service, which stretches east to west across the city, was halted east of Liverpool Street station on Tuesday after a driver reported smelling smoke.

The driver's train was taken out of service at Leyton, one stop to the east of the Stratford station which is being used as the hub for people arriving at the Olympic Park.

The authorities said there were severe delays on the rest of the Central Line, but that staff were advising Olympic fans how to travel to the park via a number of other rail routes.

British Transport Police said the problem may have been due to smoke coming from the train's brakes. (Reporting by Tim Castle, editing by Matt Falloon.)