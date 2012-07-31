(Adds Javelin train incident)
By Alessandra Prentice and Sam Speed
LONDON, July 31 Spectators travelling to the
Olympics scrambled for alternative routes on Tuesday after a
smoking train forced the closure of London's busy Central Line
subway, but many travellers praised a quick response by
authorities to help them on their way.
Feared disruptions to Europe's busiest and oldest transport
system were a constant issue in the run-up to the Olympic Games
with millions of spectators from around the world expected to
descend on the British capital.
After trains ground to a halt on the Central Line which runs
to the Olympic Park during the morning rush hour, an army of
Olympic volunteers stepped in quickly to guide crowds of
commuters and fans, and the atmosphere was calm and orderly,
Reuters reporters said.
London's commuters, accustomed to almost daily delays on the
Tube, the world's oldest urban underground, appeared to be
understanding.
"(It's) not too bad actually. They gave us tickets for the
bus or train," said Sammy Proctor, 17.
Foreign visitors were also patient, if a bit bemused.
"Getting around has been incredibly easy," said Alexei
Kazakov from Russia's Siberia region, who was wearing the full
Russian Olympic outfit at the London Bridge railway station.
"There are people everywhere telling you where to go. It's
almost as good as the Moscow metro."
The Central Line, which runs east-west across London, was
halted after a driver reported smelling smoke just east of
Stratford station, the main hub for visitors to Olympic Park,
said operator Transport for London.
Part of the line was shut for about three hours.
The high-speed Javelin train service, designed to whisk
fans from central London to the Olympic Park in a few minutes,
was also suspended briefly following a report that a man
threatened to jump onto the track.
"(The) man has been detained and the line is now clear..." a
British Transport Police spokeswoman said. He said a police
negotiator had to intervene to end the standoff.
Messages on social media websites said the incident was
caused by a "suicidal person".
Network Rail, which operates Britain's overground rail
infrastructure, has hired a troupe of actors dressed as American
tourists from the 1950s in chequered suits and white tasselled
cowboy boots to entertain commuters.
"We are here to lighten the mood and raise a smile," said
Raylene, sporting a blonde beehive wig, as others moved through
the station giving high-fives and posing for photos.
London's transport bosses expect an extra 3 million journeys
per day during the Games on top of the usual 12 million who use
a transport network including the underground, which opened in
1863 during the reign of Queen Victoria.
The much-criticised system passed its first major test on
Monday after carrying a million spectators, and usually
sceptical commuters seemed impressed.
"It's been brilliant, might have been a trial run," said
John Rees, 55, from the university town of Cambridge, of
Tuesday's outage. "Very good organisation."
(Additional reporting by Tim Castle; Writing by Maria
Golovnina; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)