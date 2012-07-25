By Venetia Rainey
| LONDON, July 25
LONDON, July 25 East London may be a far cry
from Monaco or St Tropez, but the international rich are gliding
into the capital's poorest area for the Olympic Games on what
looks like a gathering fleet of multi-million-dollar
superyachts.
Seven gleaming giants, the biggest of which is 126 metres
(413 ft) long, dominate the impeccably kept South Quay of East
London's West India Docks, where daily moorings cost up to 9,000
pounds ($14,000) a day, a third of the average UK annual wage.
With blacked out windows, rooftop Jacuzzis and the sort of
security that would satisfy a Russian oligarch or an Arab
Sheikh, the superyachts offer a taste of the Olympic party that
is to come and the income inequalities of modern London.
"We are still expecting three or four more boats to arrive,"
said Fran Read, a spokeswoman for the Canal and River Trust, a
charity which oversees 2,000 miles of waterways in England and
Wales.
"It's the most activity the dock has seen since its days as
a trading port, and certainly the most super yachts we've ever
had in West India Quays," she said by telephone.
Just over half an hour's walk from the Olympic Stadium, the
biggest yacht gracing the aptly named Dollar Bay belongs to
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, who is ranked as the world's
48th richest man by Forbes with a fortune of $14.2 billion.
Valued at more than $200 million, the boat is the 12th
largest in the world, and comes with two helicopters, a 10-man
submarine, a swimming pool that converts into a dance floor and
a professional recording studio.
Dutch billionaire Marcel Boekhoorn's 52-metre Deniki, a
regular sight at the Grand Prix of Monaco, is moored just a
stone's throw away in docks which once were the destination of
silks and spices from the far-flung corners of the British
empire.
The Deniki, the interior of which is decorated with five
different types of fine wood, has a bespoke wheelhouse devised
to deliver the luxury interior of a Rolls Royce or Bentley.
Just opposite sits Westfield shopping mall group founder
Frank Lowy's Ilona, a 74-metre beast with a fully retractable
helicopter pad and two fold-away beaches on either side.
The arrival of the wealthy for the Olympic party is likely
to strengthen London's image as a safe-haven destination of
choice for the international rich despite Britain's worst
economic crisis in nearly a century.
PLAYGROUND CAPITAL
Demand from the super-rich has prompted East London's Royal
Victoria Docks to construct a special pontoon with personalised
concierge service. Three superyachts are due to arrive there
this week.
"It's proven to be quite desirable because of the proximity
to the Olympic venues and London city airport, which is
convenient if they have people coming to visit them," said Kate
Fisher, a spokeswoman for the Royal Docks Management.
"There's not much spare capacity now. It's great to see the
Docks finally coming to life," she added.
With the roads and public transport expected to be disrupted
over the next few weeks, wealthy individuals and companies with
tickets to the Games will be taking to the river instead,
evoking the Thames' ancient role as a showy, central way fare.
"When you have that kind of money, you're looking for all
your needs to be fulfilled, especially getting from A to B on
time," said Ann Hayes, a sales and marketing representative from
Thames Executive Charters.
"All of our big boats, which take 200 people, have gone."
On top of existing Thames boat services, several new
companies have been set up especially for the Olympic period.
Water Chariots is using east London's River Lea to provide
limousine and cruiser charter services, costing up to 7,500
pounds, to ferry people to the Olympic site.
FLUVIAL DISPLAY
The appearance of champagne-sipping VIP guests on the
dilapidated waterway will be at odds with its image as a home to
hippies on canal boats and huddles of teenagers smoking
cannabis.
Yet extravagant fluvial displays of wealth are part of a
historical tradition in London which dates back to the 17th
Century.
"At that time the Thames was London's grandest street," said
Robert Blyth, curator at the National Maritime Museum in
Greenwich.
"There was no ceremonial route on land, so if you wanted to
process in regal fashion you would use the Thames so that the
maximum number of people could see you," he said.
For some locals, the prospect of the world's super-rich
piling into the river's redeveloped docks is an exciting one.
"It's attractive. I'm keen to see the things they are
bringing. For me it's a first time experience, I haven't ever
seen such yachts," said Sima Khan, a resident of Gallion's Reach
just next to the Royal Docks.
($1 = 0.6441 British pounds)
(Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)