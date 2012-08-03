LONDON Aug 3 Britain's Helen Jenkins will start
the Olympic women's triathlon on Saturday as favourite but
Australian Erin Densham is confident she can cause an upset
following an extraordinary recovery from serious illness.
A fast, flat course in central London, starting with a
1,500-metre swim in the Serpentine and finishing with a flat
10-kilometre run around Hyde Park will provide the challenge for
2008 and 2011 world champion Jenkins who will be roared on by
the home crowds..
But Densham believes she can stop a British gold rush in the
swim-bike-run sport despite having undergone cardiac surgery in
2009 for a life-threatening condition.
After failing to finish a couple of races on the
international circuit, including needing to be dragged from the
water during the swim stage of one event, Densham was diagnosed
as suffering from tachycardia, an irregular or accelerated heart
beat.
Densham, 27, from New South Wales, needed surgery just to
ensure she could live a normal lifestyle, let alone race again.
But this year, with the Olympics looming, she has shown some
of the best form of her career, including winning an
international race in Hamburg 10 days ago, where she beat her
compatriot Emma Moffatt, another former world champion and the
Olympic bronze medal-winner in Beijing four years ago.
The Olympic triathlon's swim in the Serpentine could be
crucial on a course where the bike ride - over-length at 43
kilometres long - is relatively flat and will probably not allow
anyone who does not emerge from the water in the lead group to
close the gap before the decisive run.
With the cycle phase having little impact on the outcome,
some regard the London course as a "splash and dash" triathlon.
"The swim is going to play a big role," Densham told
reporters.
"They have said before you can't win the race in the swim
but you can definitely lose it. Honestly there is no knowing how
it's going to go but it's going to be hard and fast," the
Australian said.
"I think the London race will be a very fast swim, maybe the
fastest swim we've ever had," predicted Anne Haug, the leading
entrant from Germany.
Britain have gone to the lengths of including Lucy Hall in
their three-woman squad as a "domestique" in a swim suit to help
ensure Jenkins gets out of the Serpentine in the lead bunch.
Hall, at 20 years old the youngest in the 56-woman field, is
such a noted swimmer that in France, where she races often, she
is nicknamed "The Mermaid".
Densham is unconcerned by the British tactics.
"That's within the rules and their prerogative," she told a
news conference.
"They've obviously put all their eggs in one basket with
Helen Jenkins but I'm not worried about it."
Other teams, too, have strong swimmers, with the United
States picking Gwen Jorgensen, a former collegiate swimmer, in
their trio with Laura Bennett and Sarah Groff.
This will be the fourth time that triathlon has been staged
at the Olympic Games, having made a spectacular debut at Sydney
in 2000.
