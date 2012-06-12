SYDNEY, June 12 Olympic triathlon champion Emma
Snowsill, the most successful woman in the short history of the
sport, conceded her London dream was over on Tuesday after an
appeal against her omission from the Australia team failed.
The three-times world champion, who won gold in Beijing by
more than a minute, missed out on the team for London with
Beijing bronze medallist Emma Moffatt, Emma Jackson and Erin
Densham selected instead.
The 30-year-old's appeal, on largely technical grounds, was
heard on Monday with the Olympic Appeals Tribunal concluding
that "there was always going to be one exceptional athlete
disappointed in the outcome."
"Whilst I am upset with the outcome, I have to respect the
decision of the tribunal and will not be pursuing the matter
further," Snowsill posted on her website
(www.emma-snowsill.com).
"I would like to again apologise to those affected by my
appeal and to thank the other athletes for their discretion in
the matter.
"My appeal was never a criticism of their abilities and I
sincerely wish them all the best for their preparations and
performances in London."
The women's triathlon at the London Olympics will take
place in Hyde Park on Aug. 4.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Frank Pingue)