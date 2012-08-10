(Adds detail)
By Alan Baldwin
LONDON Aug 10 Sweden have asked the Court of
Arbitration for Sport to award a women's Olympic triathlon gold
medal to Lisa Norden as well as Switzerland's official winner
Nicola Spirig.
The CAS said in a statement that a hearing would take place
at its temporary offices in London on Friday with a final
decision rendered early on Saturday.
The two athletes, national Olympic Committees, federations,
International Olympic Committee and Games organisers LOCOG were
invited to attend the hearing.
The Swedish Olympic Committee and Swedish Triathlon
Federation want both athletes to be ranked as joint winners
instead of just Spirig, who was declared the winner on a
photo-finish on Saturday.
Sweden had appealed after the race but the International
Triathlon Union (ITU) rejected it on Wednesday.
"The Swedish NOC and the STF consider that the ITU did not
comply with its own rules because it may not have taken into
account the position of the athletes' torsos when establishing
the medal positions," said the court.
"They add that it is not possible to distinguish precisely
on the photo-finish the position of Spirig's torso, which is
slightly back from her belly and which is hidden by the torso of
the Swedish athlete."
Spirig and Norden clocked identical times of one hour 59
minutes 48 seconds.
Judges examined the photographic evidence and decided
Spirig's winning margin was less than 15 centimetres. Officials
later issued a photograph which appeared to show Norden's head
crossing the finish first.
However the ITU ruled that the winner was the athlete whose
torso crossed the line first, and said two cameras at the finish
showed the Swiss athlete's torso ahead of the Swede's.
It was the first time that an Olympic triathlon had been
decided on a photo-finish.
