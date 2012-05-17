UPDATE 6-Olympics-Budapest mayor flags possible withdrawal of 2024 bid
* Budapest mayor says council may debate withdrawal on Weds (Adds joint statement of the government and the mayor's office)
MELBOURNE May 17 Australian Olympic-bound triathlete Brad Kahlefeldt has been cleared of tuberculosis and will be discharged from a San Diego hospital on Friday, his national federation said.
The 31-year-old Beijing Olympian was isolated in hospital after reporting chest pains during the 10 kilometre run of the second ITU Triathlon World Championship race at Mission Beach on Sunday.
Doctors at Scripts Mercy Hospital in San Diego believed Kahlefeldt was suffering from atypical pneumonia and he would not be allowed to fly for at least another week, Triathlon Australia (TA) said in a statement on Thursday.
There was every chance Kahlefeldt could start light training in a couple of days, TA's high performance manager Michael Flynn said.
"Doctors will have to continue to monitor him and he has to be given the all-clear before he can fly. Once he has been cleared Brad can then hopefully join the Australian team camp in Majorca."
Kahlefeldt had been due to fly out for a training camp on the Spanish island on Monday in preparation for the next round of the ITU World Championship Series in Madrid on May 26 and 27. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Patrick Johnston)
* Budapest mayor says council may debate withdrawal on Weds (Adds joint statement of the government and the mayor's office)
PARIS, Feb 17 Guardians of the French language were up in arms on Friday after the French national Olympic committee adopted an English slogan - Made for Sharing - to back France's bid to host the games in 2024.
Feb 17 Mo Farah will end his indoor running career with a 5,000 metres at Saturday's Birmingham grand prix, the British Olympic champion said on Friday.