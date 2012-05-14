MELBOURNE May 14 Australian Olympic-bound
triathlete Brad Kahlefeldt has been isolated in a San Diego
hospital with symptoms that could be tuberculosis, his national
federation said on Monday.
The 31-year Beijing Olympian, who has been pre-nominated for
this year's London Games, reported pains on the left side of his
chest during the 10 kilometre run of the second ITU Triathlon
World Championship race at Mission Beach on Sunday.
The athlete underwent immediate chest X-rays in San Diego,
which showed a shadow on the left side of his lung.
Kahlefeldt is to undergo a CAT Scan and other tests to
determine the diagnosis.
"The Triathlon Australia team doctor spoke to Brad and the
doctor at the hospital in San Diego and he will hopefully have
some answers within the next 24 hours," Australia's High
Performance Manager Michael Flynn said.
"Our doctor has told us that there is a possibility that
Brad could have tuberculosis or even pneumonia -- the next day
or so will confirm that.
"For the moment we have to assume that it is tuberculosis
and Brad has to remain in isolation until they determine the
diagnosis one way or the other."
Kahlefeldt had been due to fly out for a training camp in
Majorca, Spain on Monday in preparation for the next round of
the ITU World Championship Series in Madrid on May 26 and 27 but
will not be allowed to travel or train until he receives the all
clear.
(Writing by Ossian Shine in Singapore. Editing by Patrick
Johnston)