LONDON Aug 7 Since triathlon joined the
Olympics in 2000 it has produced seven out of seven upset wins
but Alistair Brownlee bucked the trend in spectacular style on
Tuesday when he delivered a perfectly-executed race plan to
claim Britain's first medal in the sport.
Their second came moments later when younger brother
Jonathan took bronze, despite having to serve a 15-second
penalty for mounting his bike too early, while Spaniard Javier
Gomez, fourth four years ago when he was top-ranked, split them
with silver.
The three men, who race together for French team EC
Sartrouville, dragged themselves from the blue carpeted floor to
hug each other as each of them achieved a memory to cherish.
To the untrained eye, Alistair's victory may have seemed
straightforward, especially as he entered the finishing straight
so far clear that he had time to wrap himself in a Union Flag
and slow to a tantalising walk through the finishing tape.
In fact it was a triumph of tactics and his mental and
physical ability to impose himself on the very best of the
sport.
Alistair tried to do that four years ago when as an upstart
20-year-old he made a brave tilt at the title, leading the run
after seven km before fading to finish 12th. Since then,
however, he has developed into an unstoppable force.
Able to cover the final 10km in around 28 minutes, only
about a minute slower than Mo Farah ran to win Olympic gold on
the track and running on a lumpy course full of sharp turns,
Alistair knows that if he comes off the bike in the lead pack
then nobody should be able to live with him.
But in triathlon, that is easier said than done, as 2000
champion and 2008 silver medallist Simon Whitfield of Canada
discovered to his cost when he crashed after a collision early
in the bike leg and had to withdraw.
The Brownlee boys both emerged from the Serpentine swim
among the leaders and set out in a breakaway group of five on
the bike.
It is a scenario they have come across many times before and
they immediately pushed on in a bid to make it decisive.
CHASING PACK
It turned out not to be as the chasing pack of around 15
caught them. However, among those was Stuart Hayes, selected,
somewhat controversially, as a "domestique" to help the
Brownlees on to the podium.
It was a tactic Canada used to push Whitfield to silver in
Beijing but one frowned upon by many who consider it out of
place in an individual sport.
Hayes, though, put his head down and rode hard into the
wind, with the brothers gleefully trailing in his slipstream
knowing that nobody was going to make a break.
"I did my best to help them and it worked," Hayes said.
"Team tactics help but those guys are amazing.
"I've been training with them for the last month and I
couldn't imagine anyone beating them.
"It's a great moment for British triathlon. We've got it
right for once."
Hayes delivered the brothers into the second transition just
where they wanted to be - at the front having not had to destroy
themselves to get there - and then it was all about the
finishing order.
They and Gomez were away and clear immediately, all
top-notch runners. Jonny slipped back early on the third of four
laps, losing even further ground when forced to take his 15-
second penalty.
Alistair and Gomez then slugged it out side by side but both
men, and the triathlon aficionados among the estimated 250,000
crowd lining the route, knew there was only going to be one
winner.
From then on it was nothing to do with tactics, just a will
to take more pain than your rival. Alistair really drove himself
into the red zone late in the third lap and Gomez cracked. The
Briton forged on relentlessly and was far enough clear to be
able to enjoy his tumultuous welcome.
All three medallists were in bits at the end, with the
ceremony delayed as Jonny, 22, received an IV drip in the
medical tent.
"The race was unbelievable. I felt in control from the
start," said Brownlee senior.
Alistair revealed that he had gone even harder than planned
to try to keep his brother in the medal mix after they found out
about the penalty.
"I took the first lap of the run out really hard to try and
get Jonny as far away from the others as he can and hopefully
Gomez," he said.
"I think it was deceptively hard today. Obviously it was
fast but also with this kind of hot, humid and muggy day it
dehydrates you and overheats you and he (Jonny) was probably
just right on the edge at the finish like you are normally and
it probably just tipped him over the edge towards the end.
"But triathlon is a hard sport"
