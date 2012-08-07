LONDON Aug 7 A concerned big brother was
watching on as baby-faced Jonathan Brownlee staggered down the
final few metres to seal a bronze medal in the men's Olympic
triathlon on Tuesday.
Big brother was actually gold medallist Alistair who surged
clear to victory at the end of the three-sport event that
separates men from boys like no other Olympic discipline.
Despite being the dominant forces in the sport over the past
two years the siblings, winners of seven of the last 12 ITU
World Series races, beat long odds to both make the podium.
While 24-year-old Alistair milked the cheers from thousands
of fans lining the Hyde Park course his 22-year-old brother was
staggering home in third place after his was race was blown
apart by a 15-second penalty for a rule infringement.
Jonathan crossed the line behind Spain's Javier Gomez before
collapsing in a heap and needing medical treatment.
It was an hour before he was steady enough to stand on the
podium and he still required a chair when explaining the day's
events to journalists in the mixed zone.
"I felt awful at the end, then I got to the medical tent and
I felt worse and worse, I over-heated and collapsed, I don't
know if I passed out," he said.
"But that's part of triathlon. It's a hard sport. Alastair
collapsed on this course two years ago now it's my turn."
In taking gold and bronze they became the first British
brothers to both make the podium at an individual event at the
Olympics since tennis players Laurence and Reg Doherty in 1900.
They also underlined their dominance in a sport in which
regularly go head to head, although not with the stakes so high.
Considering the short odds on something going wrong in a
event comprising a 1,500m open water swim, a 43km bike ride and
10km run it was an incredible achievement.
Alistair's race went so smoothly he could afford to walk
over the line draped in a Union Flag as tens of thousands of
fans crammed around the Serpentine Lake roared their approval.
Even in his moment of joy, however, the brotherly bond was
obvious as the double world champion looked back down the
finishing straight to check on Jonathan's progress.
After being cooled down with ice and wet towels Jonathan
described the moment he realised he had been hit with a
15-second penalty for getting on his bike marginally too early
in the first transition zone after the swim.
"It's the first penalty I've ever had and I didn't know I
had done anything wrong," he told reporters, alongside his
brother. "At first when I saw the board and it said number 31 I
'Alistair's got a penalty, what an idiot'.
"Then I looked at my arm and I saw 31, the looked at the
other arm and it's 31. Then I thought, oh, I've got a penalty. I
will have to run even faster now and it might make it a bit more
interesting."
Sticking up for his brother, who has won twice on the World
Series this season, Alastair said the penalty was a "disgrace"
and said he had tried to come up with a way of helping his
brother overcome the penalty.
"Penalties are ruining the sport," said Alastair, who was
beaten over the same course by his brother two years ago when he
also ended up in the medical tent.
"They are ruining the sport, they bring judgmental decisions
into a sport that should be the first three across the line. But
we knew about it.
"I was thinking if I can go off as fast I can maybe I could
take Jonny with me and he could run back through the field.
"But two Brits first and third, we can't complain too much."
After finishing the bike section in the pack the brothers,
along with Gomez, blasted clear at the start of the run.
Jonathan began to feel the pace though and dropped back on
the third of the four circuits of Hyde Park, deciding to take
his 15-second "Stop-go" penalty then and concentrate on hanging
on for the bronze medal.
"Alastair went off really hard in the run and I was actually
quite pleased to stop for 15 seconds," joked Jonathan.
"But it was the longest 15 seconds of my life. Then when I
started again I tripped. I thought this isn't going very well."
The brothers are the first British triathletes to win
Olympic medals in the sport that was introduced in 2000.
"I'm very proud that my brother could get the bronze,"
Alistair, said. "It's not easy to get two brothers on the
podium. The odds on something going wrong are short and when
there's two of you it's even worse.
"We push each other all the time and now we've pushed each
other all the way to the Olympic podium."
(Reporting by Martyn Herman)