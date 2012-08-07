LONDON Aug 7 Britain's Jonathan Brownlee was
given a 15-second penalty during the Olympic triathlon at Hyde
Park on Tuesday.
Brownlee, strongly tipped to medal along with his elder
brother Alistair who is the world champion, incurred the penalty
after mounting his bike too early in the transition zone after
emerging from the 1,500 metres swim in fourth position.
He was part of a five-man breakaway on the 43km bike section
although that was gradually reeled in by the main pack after two
loops around the park.
Brownlee was allowed to choose at what point in the 10km run
he served the penalty, in a designated box, but reached the
halfway mark having not taken it having opened up a 20-second
lead alongside brother Alistair and Javier Gomez of Spain.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)