LONDON Aug 7 Britain's Alistair Brownlee surged
to the men's Olympic triathlon gold medal in front of a huge
crowd in central London's Hyde Park on Tuesday.
The world champion broke away from Spain's Javier Gomez
halfway round the third 2.5 kilometre loop of the 10km run and
was never threatened as fans roared him to victory.
So comfortable was his victory that he had time to grab a
British flag and walk over the line in one hour 46 minutes 25
seconds.
Gomez took silver while Brownlee's younger brother Jonathan
finished third having been forced to take a 15-second penalty
towards the end of the 10km run for a rule infringement at the
transition after the 1,500m swim.
The younger Brownlee got on his bike too early and was hit
with the punishment that deprived him of a chance of gold.
The brothers' medals were the first for Britain in triathlon
since the sport was introduced at the 2000 Games in Sydney.
